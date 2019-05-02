Detective Pikachu Releases Brand New Trailer

Detective Pikachu

We are just days away from the release of the Detective Pikachu movie and, unlike the Sonic the Hedgehog film announcement, people are getting a little more excited over this one.

Admittedly, being the first live-action adaptation of the highly-popular franchise, it already has a pretty colossal fan base to draw upon. With the release of the latest trailer, however, we get a much greater look into what we can expect!

More Pokemon

While the new trailer doesn’t necessarily give us any more of an insight into the film’s plot, it does show off far more of the Pokemon characters that will feature in the film.

If nothing else, perhaps it helped some of you calm down a little following the Sonic the Hedgehog trailer. In fairness, between the two, this does look massively better!

I don’t profess to be an expert at naming them all (yet alone catching them) but is MewTwo going to make an appearance as a baddie?… It would certainly be something of a nod to the original animated feature.

When Is It Out?

Detective Pikachu will launch in cinemas on May 10th. Yes, there is only just over a week to go before we can find out just how good (or bad) this live-action adaptation is going to be.

Personally, I think this is going to be pretty decent. Particularly for those of our who grew up loving the franchise. Then again, it might be a fun one to enjoy with the kids!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the trailer? Looking forward to seeing the film? – Let us know in the comments!