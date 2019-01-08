Devil May Cry 5 To Get 2nd Demo In February

Devil May Cry 5

One of the more anticipated releases of 2019 has to be Devil May Cry 5. Admittedly, there are more than a few concerns about. Specifically since how the franchise has in recent years taken something of a downward turn. There is, however, hope for the future with Capcom already showing with Resident Evil 2 that they do care for older franchises.

Well, with the upcoming release still (hopefully) coming up for March there is some good news. Particularly for PS4 owners. A 2nd demo, which will include the Sony console, is set for release in early February.

Xbox One Exclusive

As many of you may recall, the original demo which was briefly released last year was an Xbox One exclusive. As such, many PlayStation owners (which you could argue is the ‘spiritual’ home of the series) felt very angered and left out by this. Well, with a new demo set to release on February 7th, the good news is that Sony fans are, this time, invited to the party.

When Is The Game Out?

Devil May Cry 5 will release for the PC, Xbox One and PS4 on March 8th, 2019. So, the good news is that if you have been patiently waiting with bated breath, the wait is almost over. At this point, we can only hope that this release is the return to form this franchise oh so sorely needs!

