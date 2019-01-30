Devil May Cry 5 Releases New (And Final) PC Requirements

Devil May Cry 5 Updates PC Requirements

The official PC requirements for the upcoming release of Devil May Cry 5 were, in terms of its actual release, revealed a little earlier than many might have expected. It seems, however, with the release creeping closer, that Capcom has changed their mind about exactly how good your PC has to be.

Don’t worry though! The change is for the better as largely the specifications have been lowered. In addition, AMD CPUs and graphics cards are now also listed!

PC Requirements

MINIMUM: OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required) Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4460, AMD FX™-6300, or better Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon™ R7 260x with 2GB Video RAM, or better DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 35 GB available space Additional Notes: *Xinput support Controllers recommended *Internet connection required for game activation. (Network connectivity uses Steam® developed by Valve® Corporation.)



RECOMMENDED: OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required) Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-3770, AMD FX™-9590, or better Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 with 6GB VRAM, AMD Radeon™ RX 480 with 8GB VRAM, or better DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 35 GB available space Additional Notes: *Xinput support Controllers recommended *Internet connection required for game activation. (Network connectivity uses Steam® developed by Valve® Corporation.)



What Do We Think?

Well, on the whole, this looks like good news! While the recommended specifications have largely stayed the same (with the new inclusion of the AMD equivalents) the minimum have dropped what you could easily call a ‘tier’ in terms of hardware standards.

This does, of course, mean that more of you will be able to happily play this on your PC. Who knows, perhaps even the ‘recommended’ experience is also much better!

You can visit the official Steam Store Page via the link here! – Devil May Cry 5 will release on March 8th.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!