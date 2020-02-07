Devil May Cry 5 Patch May Have Removed Denuvo on Steam

There has often been a very rocky relationship with the Denuvo anti-piracy protection and not just from developers either. With its inclusion in a number of high-profile gaming releases, many consumers have regularly cited concerns that its inclusion places a significant impact on the overall performance.

Now, speaking as fairly as I can, let’s just say that the professional jury does appear to largely be out on that subject. It is, however, not uncommon to see developers tend to remove it from their games when it becomes abundantly clear that the piracy protection has been bypassed. In a report via TechPowerUp though, Devil May Cry 5 may be the latest release to see it scrubbed out in a patch. Albeit, rather quietly.

Devil May Cry 5 Removes Denuvo?

In the report, it has been found that a recent (and relatively innocuous) 21mb patch was just released for the game. While there are no specific notes as to what this patch does (even from Capcom), a significant portion of the community believes that this update has essentially removed Denuvo from the game completely.

Why? Well some of them are reporting that the games loads times have improved significantly (or at least notably) since the patch. This may, of course, simply be their own impression or, quite possibly, Capcom found another means of making it run better. It was, after all, a patch.

What Do We Think?

If Capcom did remove Denuvo (which they have done in prior releases) then it’s likely that they wouldn’t make a big song and dance about it. As is often the case, piracy protection only really needs to work for the first few months of a games release. This operates under the assumption that anyone who was going to buy it, would probably do so within this timeframe.

Admittedly though, we can likely expect to see some more concrete information on this land within the next few days. If you don’t like Denuvo, however, then it seems that, in regards to Devil May Cry 5, it’s now (probably) gone!

What do you think? Do you have a problem with Denuvo? – Let us know in the comments!