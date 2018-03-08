Devil May Cry HD Early Release Finds Major PC Problems

Devil May Cry HD Collection

No, you’re not going crazy. If you have been eagerly anticipating the release of Devil May Cry the HD Collection it hasn’t been released yet. That being said, Twitch Prime members have exclusively been able to obtain a copy early. It seems, however, that you may not be missing out on anything.

Yes, the Twitch Prime owners may have been the beta testers as early reports suggest that the HD Collection is a bit of a mess, particularly on PC.

Issues on release

In a report via DSOGaming, various issues have been reported, but these most notable appear to be affecting the PC which has received yet another terrible port. One of the most notable issues on the PC is a massive framerate issue. As can be seen in the Twitter post below, unless users lock their frames and monitor output to 60 and 60hz, the game will run ridiculously quickly.

its running so fast lol probably the FPS pic.twitter.com/8gQWaWrOks — Yeks (@Yeks___) March 7, 2018

In addition to this though, users of all versions of the game have reported various sound issues including, stuttering, looping, unexpected sound effects and of course, the usual mess of graphical glitches. In short, it seems that Devil May Cry HD Collection might be a complete mess. Let’s be honest, did you really expect anything otherwise?…

Time to Fix This

With these issues coming to light now, Capcom does have time to fix this before the official launch. That launch date is, however, the 13th of March. From the time of writing that’s less than 4 days to get a launch day patch ready.

I worry about the future of Capcom, and releases of games in such clearly poor quality don’t help matters much.

What do you think? Surprised with the issues? Were you planning on getting this game? What about now? – Let us know in the comments!

