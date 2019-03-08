Diablo 1 Is Available To Buy Digitally For The First Time!

Diablo 1 Is Available To Buy Now!

While fans of the Diablo series have been able to purchase both Diablo 2 and 3 from the Blizzard store, one game has always been missing from the line-up. Namely, the original game which released back in 1996.

Since then, while it did see a number of releases, these have always been physical. In other words, if you wanted to play this game, you either had to own an original copy (on a cd-rom) or obtain it through… shall we say questionably legal methods.

If you are, however, a huge fan of the series and particularly the original game, then we have some great news for you. It is available to buy now digitally! – Yes, with a 1-off purchase you can download and play it right now!

This Is A Little Weird…

As this was a Blizzard game, you might have expected this to have released on the Blizzard Store. This isn’t, however, the case. For reasons that I can’t quite determine, it has released via GoG (Good Old Games).

I’m not complaining, it’s just a bit… weird. Perhaps, however, Blizzard would prefer to not deal with any technical support issues that would undoubtedly crop up in a 20+ year old game.

“The original Diablo is available now via digital distribution for the first time ever on GOG.com. Players looking for the authentic Diablo experience can play the game as it was in 1996, with period-appropriate 20 FPS SVGA graphics, and the ability to matchmake through the classic version of Blizzard’s Battle.net online-gaming service. Blizzard and GOG.com have collaborated on an updated version of the game, which includes out-of-the-box Windows 10 compatibility, and a host of bug fixes. Players can choose either version of the game from a launcher. Better value than Wirt’s wares, guaranteed! “

For the low price of just £7.89, this represents perhaps one of the most anticipated retro games to finally be available to digitally download and own. – You can visit the official GoG website for Diablo via the link here!

I’ve already got my copy and as soon as I wrap up work, I’m off to see if the Butcher still remembers me. Ahhhh Fresh Meat!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!