Diablo 4 Leak Suggests Darker and Grittier Tone

With Blizzcon 2019 officially set to kick-off tomorrow, a lot of fans are expecting big things to be announced. It is, after all, hard to forget just how badly Blizzard screwed the pooch last year with the announcement of ‘Diablo “You do have phones, right?” Immortal’ at last years event.

While Diablo 4 seems the most likely announcement, rumours on Twitter have begun emerging suggesting that the game is going to hit a popular chord with the long-term fans of the franchise. Namely, that it is set to return to its “darker and grittier” roots.

This lines up with everything I've heard about Diablo IV.



The game is shaping up well and is definitely what fans would want out of the game. Takes what people loved about D2 style, improves on D3 combat. https://t.co/5aXaQk528M — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) 31 October 2019

Diablo 4 To Return to ‘Dark and Gritty’ Roots

The rumours have come from sources who have a reliable track history in terms of Blizzard announcements. As such, we are treating them as pretty reliable in this instance. If this is indeed true, however, then it will likely be received well by fans of the game. Particularly those who felt that the experience in Diablo 3 was somewhat diluted on the alter of accessibility.

A ‘darker and grittier’ presentation would, essentially, see the game return to the style seen in Diablo 2. A game which many consider being the best released in the franchise (so far).

What Do We Think?

While we fully expect a Diablo 4 announcement at Blizzcon 2019 (and would freely say now that it would be madness if they didn’t confirm it) we suspect that other big things are on the horizon.

There is, after all, still the small matter of the Warcraft 3 and Diablo 2 remakes to consider. In regards to the former, I’m going to go out on a limb here and suggest that Blizzard will confirm a release date for it too. Fingers crossed for the latter though.

With the event running from November 1st-3rd, however, we don’t have long to wait to find out. Let’s just hope that Blizzard doesn’t manage to cock this one up again!

What do you think? What would you like to see from Blizzcon 2019? – Let us know in the comments!