DICE Reveals 2019 Roadmap for Battlefield V

Three Additional Chapters Arriving Before Winter

Aside from finally adding a battle royale mode, DICE is also announcing the rest of their roadmap plans for the next three seasons of Battlefield V. That is three additional chapters on top of the first two already released.

The battle royale mode they are calling Firestorm is actually part of chapter 3 trial by fire. It launches tomorrow with additional content arriving monthly. During that entire time, there will be weekly rewards for players as well

For April, Combined Arms gets updated with matchmaking and two Fjell 652 map missions plus a hardcore mode will also be available.

In may, the fight moves to the Mediterranean with the addition of the Mercury map. Fight against the backdrop of a massive aerial invasion along the Cretan coast. Based on the real-life events of Operation Mercury.

Once June rolls around, another new mode called Outpust will be out.

You’ll secure and build objectives to ensure your team assembles enough soldiers to endure through the fight.

What is In Store for Chapter 4 and 5 for Battlefield V?

Chapter 4 is called “Defying the Odds” and it will arrive in June as well. New content for this chapter includes multiplayer maps and a new 5v5 modes that are focusing in close-quarters combat. DICE did not have a name ready for this new mode yet.

One new map in this chapter is called ‘Marita’, set in Greece in the late 1940.

This second Battle of Greece map takes place along the mountain side overlooking a river, with ambient war from the ongoing conflict in the valley below echoing alongside you.

There is also one more Urban Combat map that is yet to be named. Details are also not yet available.

Lastly for Chapter 5, DICE says that this will “truly broaden” players horizons. They did not reveal any information yet other than to ask players to “get ready for a land, air and sea invasion in a completely new theater of war.” So needless to say, this is going to be huge.