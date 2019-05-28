DICE Shows Off New Mediterranean Map for Battlefield V

Map Based on the Events of Operation Mercury in 1941

DICE is releasing the latest map as part of their Chapter 3: Trial by Fire update for Battlefield V. This time it is set in Greece, specifically taking on a massive invasion along the Cretan coast. For those familiar with World War 2 history will know this as Operation Mercury with the British taking on the invading German forces.

The map is simply called ‘Mercury’, and according to DICE, it is “all about verticality, all-out war, and asymmetrical vehicle forces.” That means the Germans will have air superiority in this game, whereas British forces will only have a small number of planes, but will have tanks at their disposal.

You can see a preview of this map from the latest trailer below:

“Due to the size and verticality of the map, tempo will vary. Find holes in the defense to flank or engage in a hot firefight around one of the flags,” DICE said. “There’;s a place in the map for SMGs to clash with shotguns, while Recon players can snipe at Support players, who in turn suppress enemies with their LMGs.”

When Will This Battlefield V Map Be Playable?

The Mercury map will be playable starting May 30 once the scheduled update downloads and installs.