Digital Extremes Working on a Warframe Nintendo Switch Port

Playing Warframe on the go sounds pretty good!

After they announced a brand new expansion and co-op experience for Warframe, Digital Extremes also revealed that the game will receive a Nintendo Switch port. This is great news for those of you who wanted to play this outstanding third-person shooter on a portable console. While we don’t know anything about a release date at the time of writing, we do know who’s going to be in charge of the port. Apparently, Digital Extremes is working closely with Panic Button, the same company that ported Doom and Wolfenstein. Those were pretty good ports, actually, so we’re hoping that Warframe will receive the same treatment.

What about cross-play?

From what we gather, cross-play won’t be available for the Nintendo Switch version. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, however, especially given the vast differences between the Switch and other consoles. We don’t even know for sure if the portable variant will include a PvP component given how processor-intensive those sessions can be. Moreover, players will not be able to import their existing Warframes, meaning that they will have to start from scratch. This is a bit of a letdown, if you ask me, as Warframe is known for its notorious time-consuming grinds. The good news is that Digital Extremes will support the Switch version of Warframe with frequent updates and seasonal improvements.

We’ll definitely keep you posted as we find out more.