Dirt 5 PC Requirements Are Confirmed!

Dirt 5 is set to be released on October 16th and if you’re a fan of this racing franchise, you’ll undoubtedly be hugely looking forward to it. For those you planning on playing it via your PC, however, it is, of course, important to know what the specifications are and, more accurately, determine whether your system is good enough!

Well, following an update to the official Steam website, we now have confirmed PC specifications for Dirt 5. So, how will your system fare? – Let’s find out!

Dirt 5 – PC Requirements!

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10 (18362)

64-Bit Windows 10 (18362) Processor: Intel Core i3 2130 / AMD FX 4300

Intel Core i3 2130 / AMD FX 4300 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD RX 480 (DirectX12 Graphics Card)

NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD RX 480 (DirectX12 Graphics Card) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 60 GB available space

60 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

DirectX Compatible Additional Notes: PC audio solution containing Dolby Atmos® required for Dolby Atmos playback.

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10 (18362)

64-Bit Windows 10 (18362) Processor: Intel Core i5 9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel Core i5 9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1070 Ti / AMD Vega 64 (DirectX12 Graphics Card)

NVIDIA GTX 1070 Ti / AMD Vega 64 (DirectX12 Graphics Card) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 60 GB available space

60 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

DirectX Compatible Additional Notes: PC audio solution containing Dolby Atmos® required for Dolby Atmos playback.

What Do We Think?

In terms of the minimum specifications, presuming your gaming PC is younger than 5-6 years old, you shouldn’t have too many problems in getting Dirt 5 to run in some relatively decent form. Albeit, the Nvidia 970/AMD 480 is a little surprising as, despite their age, one would’ve thought that they were still largely outside the ‘minimum’ remits of PC requirements.

In terms of recommended, while not massively beefy, I think most would agree that an AMD Ryzen 2600X and Nvidia 1070 Ti would (even today) represent a pretty decent gaming PC combination. The short version is, however, that while not obscenely high, either the ‘average’ gaming PC goalposts have moved, or this game does require some solid tech to get the best out of it! Then again, as a racing game, developers often do like to pour the sugar on top of the eye-candy!

You can check out the games official Steam Store webpage for Dirt 5 via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!