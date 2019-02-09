DiRT Rally 2.0 VR Coming This Summer – Get Ready For Nausea?

DiRT Rally 2.0 VR

Good news racing fans, as DiRT Rally 2.0 VR is coming! Codemasters announced that VR support would be added to the game this summer. The game isn’t even out yet, so it’s good to see Codemasters committed to expanding the feature set post-launch. It’ll be hitting the market later this month, so I can’t comment on how good it is with or without VR.

Features

With tracks from the FIA World Rallycross Championship (2018), as well as Mettet, Silverstone, and Circuit de Barcelona to enjoy. Not only that, but it’ll feature four classes of rallycross. Supercars, RX2, RX Super 1600s, and Crosskarts. With all that in mind, it should be an absolute blast in VR.

Simulation

When it comes to VR, I think racing games are the ultimate format for VR technology. Well, that and space sims. However, where I love a good open wheel track day racer, the viciousness of rally will no doubt be quite intense. If you suffer from motion sickness with VR, rally driving is going to push that to its limits.

Release Date

DiRT Rally 2.0 will be available on February 22nd. The VR update should land sometime this summer. Personally, I don’t think either can come soon enough!