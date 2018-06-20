Discover the ASUS RoG Thor PSU and Rylijin Liquid Cooling

ASUS Computex 2018

We’ve already seen ASUS go huge with their ultra-ultra wide gaming monitor, as well as their AMAZING 4K HDR monitor. However, it looks like they’re expanding their product range, as they now have an ROG branded PSU!

They’ve gone all out on the design too, as it’s one of the best looking PSUs we’ve ever seen. It features the ASUS eye with RGB lighting on the side, as well as an OLED display for added flair.

Style over substance this is not, with a powerful 1200W 80 Plus Platinum design, premium components and more. They called it Thor, so it’s only right you could wield this thing thanks to their fun handle (only for the show, sorry).

Liquid Cooling

If that wasn’t enough, they’ve also created the RYUO 120 and 240mm AIO liquid coolers. Of course, they have RGB with AURA sync, obviously. However, it also features a stunning 1.77″ OLED LiveDash display right on the pump.

This display can be used for system starts, logos, or just fun animations. The fans are Noctua Industrial PPC too, which is freaking awesome, and shows that they’re going premium not mass market.

Their second design is even cooler, with a multi-zone RGB element and the display in the corner. I like the box design over the round one personally.

