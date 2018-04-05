Divinity: Original Sin 2 Heading to XBox One and PS4 in August

RPG Console Players Rejoice! Divinity: Original Sin 2 is Here

Larian Studios’ best-selling PC Role-playing Game Divinity: Original Sin 2 is finally heading to consoles soon. Specifically, Sony PlayStation 4 and Microsoft XBox One gamers will be able to play it in their systems. The PC version originally launched over 7 months ago on Steam. It sold over a million copies already by November 2017, and is the recipient of many “Game of the Year” nominations.

Original Sin 2 will support two players in split-screen as well as four players online. The menu and controls also get console optimizations. Furthermore, there are more features and updates to be announced. “There will be plenty of improvements like we did for the Enhanced Edition of Divinity: Original Sin 1 on PS4 and Xbox One” says Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke.

What About the Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately for Switch users, only the XBox One and PlayStation 4 are in the running. At least for now. Considering games like Doom and Dark Souls 3 have ports, fans can only hope. Larian Studios themselves are doing the ports in-house, although distribution is by Bandai Namco. Both physical and digital copies of the game are available on August 2018.