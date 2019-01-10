The Division 2 PC Specifications Revealed

I must admit, I was more than a little surprised when I heard that The Division 2 was getting a sequel. Oh, don’t get me wrong, I didn’t exactly fall off my chair, however, the seemingly mixed results of the first game (largely in maintaining it’s player base and the pay-to-win mechanics) made me think that if a sequel was coming, it would perhaps have waited a little longer.

Hopefully, Ubisoft can resolve the criticisms in its upcoming sequel and in a report via DSOGaming, we finally have a detailed PC requirements list for the game!

PC Requirements

Minimum – 1080p | 30 FPS

  • OS: Windows 7 | 8 | 10
  • CPU: AMD FX-6350 | Intel Core I5-2500K
  • RAM: 8 GM
  • GPU: AMD Radeon R9 270 | Nvidia Geforce GTX 670
  • VRAM: 2 GB
  • DIRECT X: DirectX 11 | 12

Recommended – 1080p | 60 FPS

  • OS: Windows 7 | 8 | 10
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1500X | Intel Core I7-4790
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • GPU: AMD RX 480 | Nvidia Geforce GTX 970
  • VRAM: 4 GB
  • DIRECT X: DirectX 11 | 12

High – 1440p | 60 FPS

  • OS: Windows 7 | 8 | 10
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 1700 | Intel Core I7-6700K
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • GPU: AMD RX Vega 56 | Nvidia Geforce GTX 1070
  • VRAM: 8 GB
  • DIRECT X: DirectX 11 | 12

Elite – 4K | 60 FPS

  • OS: Windows 7 | 8 | 10
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X | Intel Core I9-7900X
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • GPU: AMD Radeon VII | Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 TI
  • VRAM: 11 GB
  • DIRECT X: DirectX 11 | 12

What Do We Think?

In truth, this is the first time in ages that I have been seriously surprised by a games PC requirements and not in the good way. Overlooking the 1440p and 4K settings (which in themselves are high-end specifications) even just getting this to run in 1080p at 60FPS is going to be a struggle for many PC owners.

Admittedly, these are not massively high, but they are at the very least what many would consider the slightly-upper mid-tier.

Getting back to the 4K settings though, it is curious how they have listed the Radeon VII in there. Considering we don’t actually have any firm specifications/performance figures from this card, it’s a curious indication as to its performance.

The Division 2 will release for the PC, Xbox One and PS4 on March 15th.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

