DJI Promises Painful Action To Tackle Corruption

When it comes to drone technology, DJI is by far and away one of the biggest if not the biggest manufacturer around. The company has, however, been somewhat reeling in recent weeks as significant employee fraud was discovered.

In a report last week, DJI confirmed that initial investigations had found that a number of employees had defrauded the company of around $150m. It seems, however, that things are kicking up into a new gear.

In a report via the BBC, DJI has issued a statement in which they commit to a full internal investigation which will lead to ‘painful action’. Painful to who? Well, that’s a bit unclear.

Statement

In the statement, DJI has said: “While mature companies have established the training, controls and management protocols to limit these issues. DJI has in the past emphasised corporate growth over new internal processes. [We] will now take a leading role in developing clear policies, procedures and expectations to address corner-cutting and employee theft. We call on more companies to take similar steps.”

Fraud

The initial investigation found that a number of employees had defrauded the company. This was done by artificially inflating invoices with the individuals retaining the extra for themselves. With the company now committing to take this investigation even further, I daresay a number of other employees might start feeling nervous.

It seems, however, that such steps are very necessary!

What do you think? Is this something that other companies need to investigate? – Let us know in the comments!

