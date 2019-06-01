DJI Reveals A New Drone That (Likely) Comes With A Film Crew

DJI Storm

DJI is, without a doubt, one of the worlds biggest manufacturers of high-end drone technology. With various systems priced in the several thousand dollar ranges, a lot of their products are not exactly designed for the casual wannabe pilot.

Following the release of a video, however, DJI has confirmed that their brand new drone, the Storm, is perhaps even more high-tech than you might have expected. Just how powerful is it though?

High Spec

The Storm has seemingly been designed specifically for filming purposes. As such, the probability of being able to buy one seems very slim indeed. Just the stabilisation gimble itself carries a price of around $8,000. As such, lord knows what the entire set-up would cost. Let alone having people trained in how to both maintain and use it.

With it reportedly able to carry a load of up to 45KG though, it would seen that the Storm may come with a trained team of operators and even a van.

Limited Release

At the time of writing, it seems that the drone may currently only be available in China. As such, it’s more than a little unclear as to what applications this may be used for in the future or, indeed, if it’ll ever see the Western shores at all.

It is, however, on the surface a very impressive design and (probably) their most sophisticated drone to date. Let’s hope we see more of it in action!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the DJI Storm? – Let us know in the comments!