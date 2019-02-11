DLSS Patch Hitting Battlefield V Tomorrow!

DLSS Patch

Are you enjoying Battlefield V? I know I have been! With the introduction of RTX features such as Ray Tracing to the game. Battlefield V marked the introduction to real-time ray-traced lighting effects for the masses. When we benchmarked the game at launch, RT pretty much cut the framerates in half. However, a patch was soon released that saw some benchmarks increase by up to 80% when it comes to framerates. Now it seems they’re about to boost even higher with DLSS.

Check out our Battlefield V DXR Feature Here!

Deep Learning Supersampling

Here’s what Nvidia had to say about DLSS;

“DLSS leverages a deep neural network to extract multidimensional features of the rendered scene and intelligently combine details from multiple frames to construct a high-quality final image. DLSS uses fewer input samples than traditional techniques such as temporal anti-aliasing (TAA) while avoiding the algorithmic difficulties such techniques face with transparency and other complex scene elements.”

Again in English, please?

Basically, it’s a super advanced upscaling engine. It renders the scene at a lower resolution. However, a supercomputer trained AI is then taught how to upscale that image to the quality of the high-resolution one. Both increasing fidelity in the graphics and putting serious go-faster-stripes on the frame rate too. I’ve used it behind the scenes a few times, and it’s pretty much GPU witchcraft.

More DLSS

Ray tracing can be savage on the frame rate, but DLSS is the Ying to the RT Yang. If anything, DLSS has the power to improve framerates by more than RT takes away. Furthermore, it can also be used on its own to boost performance, it’s not particularly tied to ray tracing anyway. Metro Exodus launches this week, and we’re busy testing that with both RT and DLSS too. However, the only other examples out there right now are FFXV and 3DMark Port Royal. The RTX train has been slow, but momentum is building.

We’ll be re-testing Battlefield V in the coming days, so stay tuned!

What Else is New?

This update isn’t just DLSS. It adds map and vehicle improvements, four-player co-op and more. Check out the full changelog below.

Battlefield 5 February 12th Update Release Notes