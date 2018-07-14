Dog That Performs CPR Melts The Internets Heart

Learning CPR is a very good thing to do. Not only can it help you save someone’s life, but given that many places teach these classes for free (or a very nominal fee) what excuse do you have really? One of the biggest trends in recent years has been using music to teach us the correct rhythmic technique for the chest compressions. The Beegees Staying Alive even briefly reentered the charts because of it.

The bottom line though is that if you don’t know how to do it, you should. It’s not hard and even as a viral video shows, even a dog can be trained to do it.

Poncho Performs Live Saving Treatment

The dog in question is Poncho and he is based with the Madrid police force. In the video, his partner/trainer simulated collapsing to the ground, the dog begins to immediately start chest compressions and even simulates giving mouth to mouth resuscitation. I defy anyone not to find this a little heartwarming.

Now, of course, a dog could not perform effective chest compressions or mouth to mouth resuscitation. In first aids terms, the effectiveness of the latter is actually regularly in and out of favour in recent years. If nothing else though I think this is a really great video to maybe stir the minds of some people to learn how to do this.

How Can I Learn CPR?

I’d suggest using a simple Google search to find your local community centre. These are generally where such training sessions are conducted.

The British Heart Foundation has, however, provided an excellent webpage which details how to do it. If you have a spare 5 minutes, I thoroughly recommend you check it out here!

If you can take a minute to watch a dog video, you can take 5 to learn some potentially life-saving techniques.