Doogee’s N100 Smartphone Packs a Huge 10,000mAh battery

With many of us owning smartphones these days, one of the biggest issues for consumers is battery life. If you’re someone who is regularly on your phone throughout the day, you probably find it more than a little frustrating that you’re constantly on the search for the next charging point.

Well, with the release of the new N100. Doogee is looking to provide the market with a new powerful smartphone with, possibly, one of the biggest battery capacities seen to date.

Doogie N100

Coming with a 10,000 mAh battery capacity, Doogee claims that from a single charge, the N100 can last up to 90 days before it runs flat. Now, the actual battery lifespan will vary depending on what you’re doing. Most semi-active owners of the N100, however, claim that they can go as much as 5-7 days between charges. Even heavy users can see around 48 hours which is more than a little impressive!

Based on that feature alone, I’m already curious!

What Does Doogee Have to Say?

“We are rethinking the way you use and manage smartphones. It has a 90-day endurance, high performance and a very low cost. DOOGEE is building an impeccable long-range mobile phone with a design cost of less than $200 to help heavy-duty users use it perfectly for two days without needing recharging.”

Specifications

Coming with some pretty impressive specifications, if you do want to learn more about this new smartphone, you can check out their official product website via the link here!

How Much Do They Cost?

Available to purchase now, a quick check of Amazon shows that they are currently being sold for £159.99. A very competitive price for a model packing this many features as well as an amazingly long battery lifespan.

While you may not have heard about Doogee before, a quick check of the reviews seem to suggest that this smartphone punches well above its price point and, as such, if you’re in the market for something new (and a battery that lasts longer than 12 hours) this might well be the perfect purchase for you!

What do you think? Do you like the Doogee N100? If so, would you consider buying one? – Let us know in the comments!