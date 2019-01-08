Doodle For Google Competition Launches

Doodle For Google

Every year Google traditionally holds a competition offering quite a significant prize. Yes, the Doodle For Google premise has generally remained the same but has always been popular and certainly synonymous with their own style of changing their search engine logo practically every single day.

This year’s competition proves to be no exception as Doodle For Google 2019 is launched.

What Do You Do?

All you have to do is use Google’s browser-based ‘doodle’ pad to create your own version of their iconic logo. The limits, of course, are only your imagination. I do, however, suspect that what they’re looking for is clever thinking to create their name. The competition, which is open to people from kindergarten through to 12th-grade students in the US, offers a pretty substantial $30,000 college scholarship as first prize!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

How Can I Enter?

Details on the competition can be found (on their rather slickly designed) website. You can visit it via the link here!

As above, the only limitations are you age and that you be a US resident. Beyond that, go crazy and show Google what you can do! It is, after all, a pretty hefty prize here up for grabs!

What do you think? Have you ever entered the ‘Doodle For Google’ competition? In addition, don’t forget to let those know who can enter! – Let us know in the comments!