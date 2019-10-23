DOOM 64 Gets Gameplay Trailer and Release Date

/ 2 hours ago

Are you looking forward to the release of DOOM 64? What do you mean it’s been out since 1997!? Originally released on the Nintendo 64, this is one of the most iconic entries in the series. Now it’s getting buffed up and a re-release; thanks Bethesda!

While it’s been out for 23 years, it’s never too late to see a nice port of the game to PC. That includes the unique sprites that were made for this version, and it also put a few little spins on the game overall game too.

DOOM 64

What’s neat is that those who pre-ordered Doom Eternal will get the DOOM 64 port for free! That alone is pretty epic. However, you’ll have to wait for its release on March 3rd, 2020. I know that sounds like it’s far in the future, but it’s barely five months away.

DOOM 64 Gets Gameplay Trailer and Release Date

What Bethesda Had to Say

“Returning after 22 years, the cult classic DOOM 64 is coming to modern platforms. Available 03.20.2020 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Pre-order DOOM Eternal for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or PC before March 20, 2020 and you’ll also receive DOOM 64 as a free digital download when DOOM Eternal launches! DOOM 64 will also be included free with preorders of DOOM Eternal for Nintendo Switch, which will be released at a later date. Fight through demonic hordes, hunt down the Mother of Demons, and stop Hell’s invasion as you battle through more than 30 action-packed levels. Be on the lookout for classic weapons and secrets to help you put an end to the demonic threat.” – Bethesda

