Doom 64 is Heading to the PC and PS4

With the release (and controversial) release of the Doom Trilogy for the Nintendo Switch, the franchise is seeing something of a peak again. Admittedly, with a new game from the franchise set to release in November, developer id Software is probably looking at a number of means of getting the hype in full motion.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, there might be an entirely unexpected source of Doom goodness on the way as following a PEGI certification, Doom 64 is reportedly making its way to the PC and PS4.

Doom 64 is Coming to the PC and PS4

Given that the original game was exclusive to the N64, a port to modern systems never seemed likely. I mean, if it did happen, you would have surely expected it to be a more likely candidate for the Nintendo Switch.

The PEGI application below, however, confirms release systems being the PC and Playstation 4. This application does, however, perhaps ask more questions than it answers.

When Is It Out?

Well, as the more eagle-eyed amongst you may have noted, the release date was for the 26th of July. In other words, yesterday (at least at the time of writing). As such, one may presume that this may be set for release in the very near future.

While we think this is correct, we suspect that there may be an alternative option here. With the release of Doom Eternal set for November 22nd, would it so surprising if this game was either offered as a ‘collectors edition’ bonus or, indeed, as a free game with the release?

We’re not saying it’s guaranteed, but that’s what we’d put our money on. Either way, Doom 64 is coming and we can’t wait to check it out!

What do you think? Are you surprised by this announcement? – Let us know in the comments!