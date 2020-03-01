Doom Eternal Can (Apparently) Run at 1000 FPS

Most PC owners are usually happy if their game will run at around 60 frames per second. Well, presuming they have the graphics setting at the level they want. There are, of course, instances where you may want something higher though. For example, if you have a pretty high spec monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate for example.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, Doom Eternal developer iD Software has suggested something pretty amazing about their game. Specifically, they believe that the game is capable of running at 1000 FPS. No, I didn’t accidentally type an extra zero there either!

Id Software Claims Doom Eternal Can Run at 1000 FPS

Utilizing the latest version of their hallmark engine, iD software believes that they have Doom Eternal so well optimized for the PC that, in theory, it could run a game at up to 1000 frames per second.

Now, of course, actually achieving this is something of a fanciful dream. There is no monitor that supports that framerate, let alone any standard PC hardware that would (even theoretically) manage that workload. Put simply, even if this was possible, you’d see masses of tearing! iD Software is, however, confident that, at least in theory, it could be possible!

“This game, if you have the hardware right, it could hit 1000 frames-per-second, that’s the max we have. There’s really no upper limit. I’ve had some hardware that we built locally just for testing and we had scenes running at 400 frames-per-second. Going forward this game will hold up for many years, and give you really amazing opportunities to leverage that hardware.”

What Do We Think?

To me, it sounds like iD Software wants to turn Doom Eternal into something of the ‘Crysis’ game of this generation. Admittedly, there is something rather curious about wondering if we will be gaming at 1000 FPS at some point in the future. As far as I can tell though, we’re a long way off that point.

Oh, and feel free to insert your ‘the eyes can only see up to 24 fps’ memes in the comment. I don’t mind, but it sure does annoy the hell out of parts of the community 😀