Doom Eternal Hits 1000FPS Target (With a Hefty Overclock)

Not long prior to the launch of Doom Eternal, a member of the team behind the game at id Software made a rather bold claim. Specifically that, under the right circumstances, the game was so well optimized that it would potentially be able to achieve over 1000 FPS on PC.

Well, it may have taken just under 6 months, but following a new video released by Bethesda, the 1K FPS target has now been cracked! Albeit, largely thanks to a massively hefty overclocked system.

Doom Eternal Hits 1000FPS

In a collaboration between the Polish hardware retailer X-kom and Bethesda, the video below shows Doom Eternal finally cracking the 1000FPS which, back in March, sounded more than a little fanciful. So, how was it done? Well, while it was achieved, based on current hardware it was only possible via some pretty extreme levels of overclocking.

Intel Core i7 9700K (OC’d to 6.6GHz)

ASUS RTX 2080Ti Strix (OC’d to 2.4GHz)

ASUS Maximus XI APEX motherboard

Be Quiet Straight Power 11 Power Supply (1200w)

Of course, a little liquid nitrogen was required to keep the CPU at a reasonably cool level, but even so, id Software said it was possible and here we are!

What Do We Think?

While the 1000FPS mark has been met, I think it’s pretty fair to say that this was not achieved under the remits in which id Software largely presented it. Yes, they have proven it to be technically correct, but I don’t think we can consider the use of an extreme overclock to achieve it entirely within the realms of the average or even enthusiast PC user.

Oh, and just in case you didn’t notice it in the video, they did have to dump the resolution down to 720p to crack this (after starting it off in 1080p then only showing the lower resolution display for about a second neat the end). Still, 1000FPS they said and 1000FPS we have. Call me crazy though, but I think I’ll be sticking to the circa 70-80 I get in 1440P.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!