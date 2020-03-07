Doom Eternal System Requirements Revealed

/ 6 seconds ago
Doom Eternal

We’ve come a long way since I first played Doom on some IBM Thinkpad type thing loading off of a very noisy floppy disc. Doom has been a game that’s matured throughout my own gaming history. Now we’re finally getting to the final details of Doom Eternal as the launch date approaches.

Bethesda and id has already said they’re going to be pushing the latest Xbox One and PlayStation 4 to their limits, which in all honestly can’t be that hard these days. However, can they do the same for PC?

Doom Eternal

The new system requirements show that the game is a bit harder to run compared to the 2016 game, but that’s to be expected. Of course, it also uses their latest idTech 7 engine too.

It looks like a modern i5 or Ryzen CPU with a GTX 970/1060 or Radeon 290/470 is needed as a minimum. It doesn’t say it, but I’m pretty certain that’ll be 1080p with normal settings. For a more full-fat experience, you’ll need a good mid-to-high-end Intel i7 or Ryzen 7 CPU such as the 1800X. Even then, you’ll want a GTX 1080, RTX 2060, or RX56. However, I’m sure a 1660 Ti or 5600 XT would net similar results.

Beyond that would be 4K, and I can bet you’ll just want to throw the best graphics card you can at that. RTX 2080 and above, or the top end AMD card.

Doom Eternal Minimum Requirements

  • OS: Windows 7/10 (64-bit)
  • CPU: Intel Core i5 @ 3.3 GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1 GHz
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 (4GB), GTX 1060 (6GB), GTX 1650 (4GB) / AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB), RX 470 (4GB)
  • RAM: 8GB
  • HDD: 50GB free space

Doom Eternal Recommended Requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K / AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB), RTX 2060 (8GB) / AMD Radeon RX Vega56 (8GB)
  • RAM: 16GB
  • HDD: 50GB free space
