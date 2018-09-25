Doom II Gets 64-Player Battle Royale Mode with New Mod

Doom Royale with Cheese

Even though it is now over 24 years old, Id Software’s classic shooter Doom II has a new Battle Royale mode.

Battle Royale is of course, the hottest thing to happen to PC gaming in recent years. With every company on the planet clamouring to add incorporate it into their titles. After all, it worked very well for Epic Games‘ Fortnite, eventually becoming the world’s most popular video game because of it.

The new battle royale mode for Doom II is of course, through a user mod. Specifically made by Retrodex Gaming and supports up to 64 players. This even includes bots just in case you cannot find anyone to play with. There will be always up to 8 bots to play with, so the servers are never empty.

All the areas in the maps are open and accessible from the start. That means no need to search for keys. This is also helpful since that means there is more room to hide in and setup ambushes.

How Can I Play This Doom II Mod?

The game requires Zandronum 3.0 to play and of course, a copy of Doom II. After which, head on to the project’s official ModDB page for updates, and wait for it to be available.