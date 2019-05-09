Doom Remake 4 Experimental Edition Compilation Mod

Doom Remake 4 – Experimental Edition

Whether you played it or not, it’s hard to deny that impact that Doom had on the gaming market. Initially releasing for the PC, it opened significant doorways into what was possible for first-person-shooters on the platform.

It’s popularity quickly saw it ported to various other systems and consoles, but many consider the original PC version to be the ‘gold standard’. Over the years, however, the modding community has been looking at various ways to improve the game to gently bring it into the 21st century.

With the release of the Doom Remake 4 Experimental Edition mod, however, a version which could be considered to be the ‘greatest hits’ is now available to download.

Tweaks & Improvements

The main key factor to note is that the core of the game hasn’t been altered. This is still, very much, a fully-fledged Doom game. Asking as a ‘compilation’ of mods, however, the release looks to incorporate some of the best tweaks and improvements seen to date into a semi-formal ‘definitive’ mod edition.

One of the main key factors with the mod is changing the enemies from 2D sprites to 3D models.

Where Can I Try it Out?

The mod is available to download and install for free right now. There is, however, something of a catch. Despite this featuring some of the best mods seen for the game, it hasn’t been particularly well optimised or, more accurately, is a lot more complicated than the original game.

As such, you will require a pretty strong PC to get the best performance from it. If you are, however, curious, you can download the mod via the link here!

What do you think? Have you ever played the original Doom? – Let us know in the comments!