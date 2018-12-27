‘Doomba’ Mod Turns Your Vacuum Into A Doom Level Creator

Doom Mod Based On Your House!

One of the biggest (and most popular) home products in recent years has certainly been the automated vacuum. Essentially, it is a little robot designed to scooch around your room and vacuum your carpets. Now, these do, of course, vary in size, power and quality, but it seems that someone has decided to use a ‘Roomba’ for something a little different.

Utilising its room scanning technology, game developer Rich Whitehouse has found a way to use it to create Doom maps. Maps you can play!

Doom Guy Approves!

In a report via The Verge, Rich Whitehouse has said: “I soon realized that there was a clear opportunity to serve the Dark Lord by conceiving a plethora of unholy algorithms in service to one of the finest works ever created in his name. Simultaneously, I would be able to unleash a truly terrible pun to plague humankind. Now, the fruit of my labour is born. I bring forth DOOMBA, a half-goat, half-script creature, with native binary backing for the expensive parts, to be offered in place of my firstborn on this fine Christmas Eve.”

How Does It Work?

The tool is essentially a mod to a program Rich Whitehouse had already developed while researching the robot vacuum technology. He has simply found a way to utilise the mapping technology to translate this into a working level on the original doom. Suddenly, your impassable coffee table might turn into an equally impassable pit of lava.

He has added: “Some will say that it’s pointless, but I have faith in my heart that the Dark Lord will wipe these people from the face of the earth and trap them in a dimension of eternal hellfire. Their suffering will be legendary.”

Whatever you might think, Mr Whitehouse is clearly an interesting fellow!

