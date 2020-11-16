DOSBox Pure Adds New (and Exceptionally Welcome) Features

If you enjoy playing many of the classic PC gaming titles, then you’ll undoubtedly be aware of DOSBox. Largely because, through the use of this helpful application, it can allow you to play them as intended without too many of the issues brought about by more modern hardware technology. Put simply, I’m pretty sure my PC today doesn’t have a SoundBlaster 16/AWE 32 compatible sound card and I’m also fairly certain by AMD Ryzen is a little beefier than my original Pentium 100 processor.

There is, however, something of a mild issue with DOSBox. Put simply, if you’re not familiar with how the operating system worked, navigating through it can be a little confusing. Well, in something of a hugely positive bit of news for the retro gaming community, following the release of a new video, a brand new (and much improved) version is on the way!

DOSBox Pure!

As part of the new and upcoming updated release, DOSBox Pure is looking to add many features that would undoubtedly be a welcome addition to those familiar with the current version. Albeit, this particular version has been specifically crafted to work with the highly-popular RetroArch front-end emulation software.

An improved interface

The ability to run games directly from zipped files

A save-state function

Full in-built controller support

What Do We Think?

With it set to release before the end of this year (which is a little over a month away in case you haven’t been paying attention) this latest update (and all the features it will bring) will undoubtedly be highly-welcome by many fans of old-school retro-gaming. Particularly the option to load games directly from zip-files which has always proven to be something of a moderate pain.

Being created as an indie project by Twitter user ‘@B_Schelling’ – for more information, you can check out their social media channel via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!