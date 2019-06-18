Dr Mario World Has A Confirmed Release Date

Dr Mario World

Earlier this year, Nintendo (pleasantly) surprised gamers by announcing that they were planning to release another game specifically designed for smartphones and this time around, it was Dr Mario getting the treatment.

Now, as a huge fan of this game, I was absolutely thrilled. I still (even over 20 years on from the last official release) will happily sit down for a few rounds of Dr Mario to see just how far I can get. Maybe, it’s just an excuse to listen to the amazingly addictive music.

In a report via Eurogamer, however, Dr Mario World finally has a release date and, the good news is, we don’t have long to wait!

What Do We Know About It?

Well, we do know that Mario will not be the only ‘Doctor’ as various other characters are playable to fight off the terms using colour coded pills. In terms of the price? Nothing firm has been announced, although considering it will have a few microtransactions thrown in, probably something pretty low. Maybe even free!

With over 169 levels across five worlds, however, this game is not sore for content!

When Is It Out?

Dr Mario World will release on both Apple and Android on July 10th. Admittedly, I’m more than a little curious to see how these ‘Diamond’ microtransactions will affect the overall mechanics of the game, but as long as it’s a fairly solid Dr Mario game, I daresay most will be happy.

The only question now is, do you go for the Fever or Chill music? – What do you think? Let us know in the comments!