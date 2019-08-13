Dr. Mario World is Poorly After Bad First Month Figures

It has been a little over a month now since the release of Dr Mario World and, I must admit, I was rather looking forward to trying this game out. Dr Mario is, after all, one of my most favourite games and I probably play a round or two at least once a week.

With it hitting both IOS and Android, however, I must admit to being more than a little disappointed. All Nintendo had to do was release a mobile version of the original game, maybe throw in a story mode or some multiplayer and they’d have a money-making machine! Hell, I’d have paid for a mobile version of Dr Mario!

Put simply, it was harder to get this wrong than right! Nintendo did, however, somehow contrive a way to do so and it seems it’s being reflected on the market. In a report via GamesIndustry, figures released confirm that, in comparative terms to Nintendo’s other mobile releases, Dr Mario is doing very poorly.

Dr Mario World is Very Poorly!

Dr Mario World achieved over 7.4m downloads in its first month. A figure which, in itself, sounds decent. Based on the microtransactions, however, the game only generated $1.4m in revenue.

When you compare this to Dragalia Lost (a game that was only downloaded 1.6m times but has generated $26.4m) it’s pretty clear that Dr Mario World is shaping up to be a bit of a flop.

Nintendo Contrived a Way To Turn A Great Game into A Bad One!

The short version is that Dr Mario World isn’t very good. While it has its moments, I couldn’t honestly recommend anyone to play it. The sad part is, however, that this franchise deserved so much more and, quite frankly, Nintendo really let us down here.

The bottom line, however, is that if this trend continues, although not necessarily a ‘bomb’ Dr Mario World may have a sickness that no amount of red, blue or yellow pills can cure!

What do you think? Did you play Dr Mario World? If so, what did you think of it? – Let us know in the comments!