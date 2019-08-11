Dr Salvador from Resident Evil 4 Can be Killed With a Door

If you have ever played Resident Evil 4, it’s almost certain that at some stage in the game you have faced an instadeath at the hands of the bag wearing, chainsaw toting Dr Salvador. I mention his name just in case you were not aware of it, let alone the fact that he seemingly has a medical degree.

Killing him can be quite tricky, but not impossible. Just keep your distance and you’ll probably be fine. In a video released by “Dante Ravioli Proof“, however, it is entirely possible to actually kill him using nothing other than a door. Well, a door and as a lot of patience and skill.

Resident Evil 4’s Dr Salvador Can Be Killed With Just a Door

So, how does this work? Well, essentially through the use of a convenient building and some very patient ‘kiting’ you can essentially create a scenario in which you can continually stun him with the door. As you might expect, this takes quite a long time. Over 10-minutes, in fact. On top of that, failure is always looming just around the corner courtesy of a chainsaw removing your head.

In the video below, however, it is amazing possible!

What Do We Think?

I personally prefer to kill Dr Salvador from the longest distance possible. Ideally with a rocket launcher or, at the very least, a bag full of ammunition. If you do, however, prefer a more environmental approach, then as you can see, a door is effective too, if not particularly efficient.

What do you think? Have you ever played Resident Evil 4? Did you die at the hands of Dr Salvador? – Let us know in the comments!