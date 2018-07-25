Dragons Lair Gaming Trilogy Releases On GOG

You’d have to be a certain age to remember the original Dragons Lair game. By original, I don’t mean the pretty awful NES or SNES ports, I mean the original arcade cabinet. It did, however, mark something very new in gaming. An interactive story presented in a very high-quality video render.

Dragons Lair was, however, even by those standards something rather unique and in what will be fantastic news for many old school gamers, the original Dragons Lair trilogy is now available to buy from GOG.

Don Bluth Post Disney

You may not have heard of the name Don Bluth, but you almost certainly know his work. As a former Disney animation director, he worked on Petes Dragon (the original) and several other features. Based on his work though, he also directed the animation for the Dragons Lair trilogy which also includes Space Ace. Therefore, while you may not be a fan of games, fans of animation want to check this out!

The games operate on a trial and error system. Think of them as interactive movies where there are about 100 ways to die. The concept at the arcade was to keep people pumping their quarters into the machine until you could complete the game from start to finish and impress your friends.

Where Can I Get It?

The link to buy the Dragons Lair Trilogy from GOG can be found here! For just £16.99 this is a bargain!

As above, for fans of retro gaming or just fans of animation in general, this is a lot of fun. You will, however, need a little patience and a good memory to beat these games in one go from start to finish. That should be no problem for Dirk the Daring though!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!