‘Drug Dealer Simulator’ Game Heading to Steam

Another Controversial Game on Steam

Steam‘s catalogue is continually expanding with new AAA or indie games alike. However, once in a while they have been courting controversy with some of the more “adult” games released on the platform. The most recent one called ‘Rape Day’ even had to be pulled out following an internal review by Valve (and outrage from the public).

Now another new game called “Drug Dealer Simulator” is similarly flirting with disaster.

While many games do incorporate elements of the criminal underworld and illegal activities, it can be concerning when the game is strictly about the criminal activity itself.

Although this one is a lot tamer in comparison to ‘Rape Day’, so it might actually see the light of day on Steam. Watch the trailer for yourself below:

When is Drug Dealer Simulator Coming Out?

There are no firm release dates set yet other than a “coming soon” sign on the game’s Steam page.

Although the system requirements and all other details are already in place. So the answer to its launch date is probably closer in the calendar.

Game Features

Receive smuggled shipments from the cartel- Safely make your way to your hideout with the merchandise

Create your own recipes, divide portions to prepare dope for sale

Organise your distribution starting from singular junkie sales up to wholesale transactions with local gangs

Strategically avoid police patrols and DEA ambushes

Raise your influence and gain territory. Hire or bribe people, make deals with gangsters or simply shoot your way to domination.

Grow your business, invest your money and face new dangers and dilemmas as you climb the criminal ladder.

Minimum Requirements