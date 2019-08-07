DuckTales Remastered Set to Disappear from Digital Downloads

There are very few games that tickle the nostalgia bones as much as the NES version of DuckTales. Being lucky enough to have actually played this game as a kid, it was pretty clear that like a handful of other games for the system, this one really would stand the test of time. In August 2013, however, we saw the release of the Remastered version that looks to emulate the style and feel of the original while dragging it graphically into the 21st century.

If you haven’t, however, purchased this game yet, then you need to act quickly! In a report via RockPaperShotgun, digital distribution of the game will be terminated within the next week.

DuckTales Remastered is Leaving Digital Download

It is perhaps no coincidence that the game is coming up for its 6th anniversary since launch. As such, it’s more than likely that Capcom’s licensing of the DuckTales franchise is coming to an end and, by proxy, it’s having to come down from digital storefronts.

I can not, however, stress enough that if you don’t already own this, you’re missing out on a great platform game here!

Last Minute Fire Sale!

If you have perhaps only just heard about this game and want to grab a copy, there is good news! Most stores are currently selling this at a heavy discount. Steam especially has this for just £2.99 which is an absolute bargain. It should be noted as well that despite the game being removed from digital stores, it will still be available to download.

If you want to check it out or learn more about this game, you can visit the official Steam Ducktales Remastered website via the link here!

What do you think? Have you played this game yet? Going to grab your digital copy while you can? – Let us know in the comments!