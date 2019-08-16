DuckTales Remastered’s Last Hurrah Shoots it into The Top 10

Earlier this month we reported how the amazingly popular DuckTales Remastered was getting pulled from digital storefronts. Likely due to the licensing between Capcom and Disney coming to an end. I mean, it couldn’t have been a coincidence that the removal coincided with the games 6th birthday. Yes, it was the beginning of the end for one of the finest remasters of a NES classic ever created. It seems, however, that while it has now gone, it was not forgotten!

In a report via GamesIndustry, sales were so positive for the final week of digital publication that the game shot up over 1000 places. As such, it managed to claim one last final spot in the top 10! Hell, the top 3 even!

DuckTales Remastered Has Last Hurrah In Sales Chart!

In the latest figures released, while there is no surprise that GTA V is (again) top of the list you’ll note that in third place we find Duck Tales. Jumping up by over 1,100 places, the game ended up in the top 3 spot marking it’s likely final ever ranking due to the removal of its digital distribution.

The digital distribution is, of course, the single biggest factor in this as the game has (at least to my knowledge) never been available in a physical format. Put simply, if you don’t have your copy now, you likely never will!

What Do We Think?

Honestly? I’m absolutely delighted that the urgency to grab a copy before it disappeared appealed to so many. While we obviously expected sales to spike, hitting the top 3 spot is an amazing achievement. It may even (somewhat ironically) be its highest-ever ranking.

It is, therefore, nice to see DuckTales Remastered go out with a bang instead of a whimper because, quite frankly, this amazing game deserved nothing less!

What do you think? Are you surprised at the sales charts? Did you grab a copy before it was removed? – Let us know in the comments!