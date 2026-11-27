Our Verdict Flawless performance in a compact form factor, makes the Ducky OK-HE-65 a serious choice for any competitive gamer.

Ducky is one of the biggest names in the keyboard business, always pushing the limits of keyboard technology and innovation, while still maintaining the core features we all desire. There’s no shortage of choice either, with them having a keyboard for just about every budget and use case. From the ultra compact to the full size, from silent to clicky, and gaming to editing, and seemingly no limits to the choices in between all of this. However, their latest keyboard is focused on one thing, being smaller than most. The clues in the name, as the Ducky OK-HE 65 (model number dkokh2567-hmukpdccbh1) is a teeny tiny 65% keyboard design, stripping all but the essentials for gamers who like a smaller keyboard.

Ducky

At 65% you are making some serious compromises, dropping the number pad, moving the navigation keys, moving the arrow keys, saying bye-bye to the F-keys and more. But there’s some serious benefits too, largely, it’s compact, so it takes up barely any desktop space. This is handy if you like more room for low DPI mouse gaming, have a smaller desk, or want a keyboard that is easy to travel with.

65%

But don’t be fooled by the smaller size, as there’s still some seriously high-end hardware lurking within. You get a fully magnetic switch design, with their latest 8K Hall Effect board design. It uses the latest Haimu Hall Effect Magnetic Switches, allowing for adjustable actuation points, rapid trigger fuctions, and should provide a very noticeable competitive gaming advantage. All this is housed with their unrelenting focus on euqality, with internal gaskey mounting, five layer internal dampening, and double shot PBT key caps.

Features

Compact 65% UK ISO layout with dedicated arrow keys and a rotary media knob

Haimu Hall Effect magnetic switches with adjustable actuation and rapid trigger support

8,000 Hz wired polling rate and scan rate for ultra-low latency input

Hot-swappable magnetic switch sockets for tool-free replacement

Gasket mount design with five-layer acoustic dampening (Poron foam, IXPE switch pad, PET pad, and silicone pads)

Durable double-shot PBT keycaps in Cherry profile

Customisable per-key RGB backlighting and RGB side lighting

The Ducky OK-HE 65 is heavily focused on latency, with an 8000 Hz wired polling rate, tunable magnetic switches (from 0.1mm to 3.35mm), and those gorgeous Haimu HE Magnetic Switches, all with per-key RGB lighting, and a hot swappable design for easy maintenance and upgrades.

Layout: 65% (UK ISO)

Switches: Haimu HE magnetic switches (hot-swappable)

Actuation Range: 0.1 mm to 3.35 mm

Polling Rate: 8,000 Hz (wired)

Connectivity: Detachable USB-C

Mounting Style: Gasket mount

Sound Dampening: Five-layer internal dampening

Case Material: ABS (Black)

Keycaps: Double-shot PBT (Cherry profile)

Backlighting: Per-key RGB and RGB side lighting

Additional Controls: Integrated media knob

Dimensions: 336 x 119 x 40.8 mm

Weight: 840 g