Duke Nukem 3D is Recreated Via Mods & it Supports VR!

Duke Nukem 3D

It pretty much goes without saying that Duke Nukem 3D is one of the most beloved PC games ever released. Despite a (not as terrible as many make out) sequel being released in 2011, however, it is another franchise that deserves far more than it ever got. Well, has at least gotten to date.

Thanks to a rather clever modder, however, part of the original classic game have been recreated and many would argue that it looks to be far more fun than the last official instalment we saw!

Serious Sam 3

Utilising the Serious Sam 3 game, Modder “Syndroid” has successfully recreated 4 levels from the LA Meltdown campaign and has already announced plans to ‘mod out’ the entire game.

What is, however, perhaps most impressive is that while the game works perfectly fine with a keyboard or controller, it also includes (pretty decent) VR compatibility.

Can I Try it Out?

So, at this point, you’re probably wondering how you actually play this mod. Well, as you might expect, there are a few prerequisites required.

Firstly, you must own Serious Sam 3. Secondly, you must have the “Serious Sam Fusion 2017” installed. With all this in place, however, if you download the mod and run the latter with them enabled you can play and try this out for yourself right now! Sounds good to me!

For more information on the mod (and where to download) check out the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the mod? Would you like to see the original Duke Nukem 3D given the HD remaster treatment? – Let us know in the comments!