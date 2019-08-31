Duke Nukem Himself Can Now Get You Married – Groovy!

There are few characters in the world of gaming quite as iconic as Duke Nukem. This is, in itself, rather strange as he has only featured in a handful of games, but this was largely due to the fact that Duke Nukem Forever took around 15 years to be released. Without a doubt, however, Jon St. John who voices the character is well-beloved by fans of the series.

If you are, however, one of those more hardcore fans, then there’s some good news for you. Following a post on his Twitter account, Jon St. John is now officially an ordained minister. Put simply, you can get married by Duke Nukem himself! – Come get some!

I am now an ordained minister and will be performing my first wedding ceremony this Saturday. So yes, you can get married by Duke Nukem pic.twitter.com/ud6gF3lXhr — Jon St. John (@JSJisDuke) 29 August 2019

Duke Nukem Can Now Marry You!

Now, before you go rushing off to book the wedding (likely without telling your significant other until it’s too late to change it) it hasn’t yet been revealed exactly the format in which he will be conducting these ceremonies. More specifically the location and if you have to come to him or if the Duke is willing to come to you.

He has, however, confirmed that he is more than happy to officiate your wedding using the voice of Duke Nukem or any other amongst his works.

What Do We Think?

Honestly? As much as I’d have loved to have been married by Duke Nukem, the wedding boat has already long sailed for me! In addition, I think I’d have had more than a hard time explaining to my wife why this guy she’d never heard of was turning up to be our minister.

If you are, however, interested in the Duke Nukem wedding experience, be sure to keep tabs on this.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!