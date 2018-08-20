‘Dumb’ Phone Sales Are On A Significant Rise

‘Dumb’ Phone Sales See Massive Increase

It’s fairly safe to say these days that the adoption of ‘smartphone‘ technology has been a success. You can’t go anywhere now without seeing someone using it more as a personal computer rather than just a straight-up phone device. Even my parents, who are no spring chickens, both own an Apple iPhone these days.

You would, therefore, be surprised to hear that there is still quite a significant demand for ‘old’ phone technology. In a report via SkyNews though, sales of ‘dumb’ phones have seen a massive increase in the last year. The first increase for many years!

What Is A Dumb Phone?

It’s basically a term used for the opposite of a smartphone. As you would expect, a dumb phone will likely not have access to the internet, will likely not have a touchscreen and also the chances are that you will probably not find any games on it either. Put simply, it’s a device used to make calls, receive them and likewise with text messages. Put simply, mobile phones as they were in the mid-nineties.

Why Are Their Sales On The Rise?

The figures show that while smartphone sales increased by 2% last year, basic phone model sales went up by 5%. Many have cited a wish to escape social media and ‘the internet’ as a reason for downgrading their phones. I do, however, think that there is also a number of practical reasons.

The most obvious of these is battery life. If a phone doesn’t have internet access or Bluetooth, the battery life is significantly longer. I mean, an old Nokia 3310 used to be capable of lasting an entire week off a single charge. This is useful if you’re someone who doesn’t make calls often, but likes the security of a phone.

What do you think? Would you consider a downgrade on your mobile technology? – Let us know in the comments!