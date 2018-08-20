‘Dumb’ Phone Sales Are On A Significant Rise
Mike Sanders / 14 hours ago
It’s fairly safe to say these days that the adoption of ‘smartphone‘ technology has been a success. You can’t go anywhere now without seeing someone using it more as a personal computer rather than just a straight-up phone device. Even my parents, who are no spring chickens, both own an Apple iPhone these days.
You would, therefore, be surprised to hear that there is still quite a significant demand for ‘old’ phone technology. In a report via SkyNews though, sales of ‘dumb’ phones have seen a massive increase in the last year. The first increase for many years!
What Is A Dumb Phone?
It’s basically a term used for the opposite of a smartphone. As you would expect, a dumb phone will likely not have access to the internet, will likely not have a touchscreen and also the chances are that you will probably not find any games on it either. Put simply, it’s a device used to make calls, receive them and likewise with text messages. Put simply, mobile phones as they were in the mid-nineties.
Why Are Their Sales On The Rise?
The figures show that while smartphone sales increased by 2% last year, basic phone model sales went up by 5%. Many have cited a wish to escape social media and ‘the internet’ as a reason for downgrading their phones. I do, however, think that there is also a number of practical reasons.
The most obvious of these is battery life. If a phone doesn’t have internet access or Bluetooth, the battery life is significantly longer. I mean, an old Nokia 3310 used to be capable of lasting an entire week off a single charge. This is useful if you’re someone who doesn’t make calls often, but likes the security of a phone.
What do you think? Would you consider a downgrade on your mobile technology? – Let us know in the comments!
Yeah, dumb phone. Good one.
Still argument is a bit broken. Every smartphone can be turned into dumb phone with few clicks/swipes or buttons pressed. The problem is human bit – addicted to the phone.
For me phone is just emergency device with useful tools (calculator, health monitoring, money transfer authorization, notes etc..), but I refuse to use old style ‘dumbphone’ keyboard where you press and press until there is fire coming from the device just to write a note for example. Making less than 5 calls a year – seriously, not an ounce of over exaggeration. No SMS/MMS, games, movies and stuff. All internet functions, anti-social mediums and rest of that crap is turned off completely. And magically iP7 stays on one battery charge for at least 7 days. No problems whatsoever.