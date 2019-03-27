DX12 Update Patch for Hitman 2 Improves Framerates Significantly

Boost Seen in CPU/RAM Limited Scenes

IO Interactive finally released the much requested DirectX 12 support for Hitman 2. Thankfully, the company has been updating the game quite a bit ever since it launched. It didn’t even have a benchmark tool initially, but it has that now as well. Especially in addition to having more graphics options for users.

Hitman 2 on DirectX 11 via DSOGaming

In terms of advantages, apparently this DirectX12 patch also improves the performance quite a bit. DSOgaming even demonstrates this after a series of tests. It appears that in specific CPU/RAM limited scenarios, the framerate improves quite a bit. The performance improvement gap is somewhere between 15 to around 40 fps on average. Which is a big deal for those who want a smoother performance.

Hitman 2 on DirectX 12 via DSOGaming

This shouldn’t really come as a surprise considering we saw the same thing when DirectX 12 arrived on the previous Hitman game as well.

For more benchmark comparisons, check out the full article at DSO Gaming.

Is My Video Card DirectX 12 Capable?

DirectX12 requires Windows 10, so make sure you have that to match your DX12-capable card.

As for GPUs, DirectX12 support is available as far back as 4th Gen Haswell CPUs on Intel. Although these will be too weak to play Hitman 2 properly.

For AMD, starting with the Radeon HD 7000 series and newer, it will have DX12 support. However, only the Rx 200 series onwards are Feature Level 12 cards.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA’s GeForce 400 series up to the latest 10-series are DX12 graphics cards. Although only 900 series and 10-series are Feature Level 12.1.