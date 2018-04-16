Dying Light Gets Resident Evil 2 Fan Mod

Dying Light Received a Resident Evil 2 Fan Mod

We might all be waiting for Resident Evil 2 remastered and Capcom are showing no signs that the wait is going to come to an end any time soon. Watch now as they reveal the release date in the next few days. While Resident Evil 7 didn’t hit the mark for all, Dying light was a fresh approach to the zombie genre.

I do have Dying Light, but as with a lot of things on my Steam list, I haven’t gotten around to giving it the full attention it deserves. That, however, might be soon to change as a fan mod has been released in which they have attempted to recreate Resident Evil 2 within the engine.

The mod!

The mod is based on a custom map which was released back in September 2017. Since then though, modder “Calamar” (presumably not trying to remove your heart) has created a full level remake of the popular zombie title.

Although I haven’t been able to ascertain the connection, it does appear to have some ties with the hilariously named Resident Evil fan game ‘Residence of Evil’. Presumably, this modder has something to do with the development of that, but I could stand to be corrected.

When is it out?

Good news! It’s already out and available to download now for free. It is, of course, a fan-made mod and as such, you should adjust your expectations accordingly. In the above video, however, it looks pretty tight and certainly worth a look.

You can download the mod in the link here! Of course, just make sure you have Dying Light as that is entirely required. A bit obvious I know, but it had to be said.

What do you think? Another great fan-made mod? When do you think Resident Evil 2 will be released? – Let us know in the comments!