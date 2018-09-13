Dyson Announces A New Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Robotic vacuum cleaners have become remarkably popular in recent years. The strange thing is that in terms of their actual concept, the idea is quite an old one now. The idea was first used by Electrolux back in 1996, but since then many other companies have released their own which are a lot more sophisticated.

Dyson is definitely one of these companies. The company has almost single-handed made its name for its innovative designs and many would agree that when it comes to ‘prestige’ brands, they are right at the top.

In a report via TheVerge though, Dyson has just announced that they plan to release a brand new robotic vacuum cleaner. One that has many AI improvements over its previous model!

What Has Been Improved?

The 360 Heurist, as it is known, will feature a brand new (and much faster) processor, 20% better suction, and will also have build in LED lights to help it better navigate dark or poorly illuminated rooms. The better processor, however, is the main point they are keen to push.

The faster and stronger processing power will mean that the 360 Heurist will be able to map rooms at around 60% more detail. With this, the model will be far more efficient in its route. It will, however, also be far less likely to bump into furniture.

When Is It Out?

The 360 Heurist will initially launch in China on November the 5th for a retail price in the region of £800. Dates and prices for the international market have not been revealed yet. It does appear though that Dyson has ceased sales of their previous model though. Well, on their website at least. As such, we should expect this to be formally available sooner rather than later.

What do you think? Do you own any Dyson products? – Let us know in the comments!