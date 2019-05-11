E3 2019 Press Conference Lineup Revealed

E3 2019

In exactly a months time, the year biggest annual gaming event, E3, will get underway in Las Vegas. The event has traditionally been the showcase for many game developers to present what they’ve got and what we can expect in the (hopefully) near future.

Despite the event being just a month away, however, we still don’t have a particularly detailed idea as to what we can expect in terms of any formal announcements. In a report via PCGamesN, however, we do at least have our time table for the press conferences.

Time Table

Sunday, June 9: Microsoft – 13:00 PDT / 16:00 EDT / 21:00 BST

Sun June 9: Bethesda – 17:30 PDT / 20:30 EDT / 1:30 BST (6/10)

Sunday, June 9: Devolver Digital – 19:00 PDT / 22:00 EDT / 3:00 BST (6/10)

Monday, June 10: PC Gaming Show – 10:00 PDT / 13:00 EDT / 18:00 BST

Mon June 10: Ubisoft – 13:00 PDT / 16:00 EDT / 21:00 BST

Monday, June 10: Kinda Funny Games Showcase 16:30 PDT / 19:30 EDT / 00:30 BST (6/11)

Monday, June 10: Square Enix – 18:00 PDT / 21:00 EDT / 2:00 BST (6/11)

Tuesday. June 11: Nintendo – 9:00 PDT / 12:00 EDT / 17:00 BST

What Do We Expect?

In terms of Microsoft, the rumours suggest more news on Halo Infinite. For Bethesda, while Doom and Wolfenstein will be on the agenda, anything else seems unlikely. So, sorry if you were hoping for Elder Scrolls 6 news.

In truth, the main focus at this point is going to be on Square Enix and Nintendo. The former based upon the recent release of the Final Fantasy VII remake trailer and the latter for games such as Animal Crossing.

The chances of any announcement on the next generation consoles seem unlikely, but not impossible. At this point, however, we’ve only got a month to find out!

What do you think? Are there any games you’re looking forward to seeing at E3? – Let us know in the comments!