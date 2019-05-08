EA Access Expands Subscription Service to the PS4

EA Access Launches on PS4

EA Access has been around on the PC for quite some time and offers it’s users an opportunity to play various games from the publisher and even to have time-based ‘trial’ versions.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, EA has somewhat surprised the market by launching it’s service directly onto the Sony PlayStation 4.

What Is On Offer?

With it’s subscription based service, players can have access to a pretty substantial library of games. In addition to this, users can play many full-versions of games for up to 10-hours and even get a 10% discount should they wish to purchase the game.

For just $4.99 a month (or $29.99 for the year) it is certainly not a bad subscription service if you are a fan of EA. Yes, I’m sure there are some people out there who are fans!

Should I Get It?

It is a service that is primarily aimed towards EA’s most popular franchises. As such, if you are a fan of the various sports games, Battlefield titles or Star Wars, then it’s a subscription service well worth checking out.

Admittedly, there may be other services that offer a lot more games, but generally not at such a low rate and, in regards to PS4 owners, at present your options are certainly a bit more limited than PC or Xbox One owners.

What do you think? Surprised at the move? Can you see many PS4 owners going for this service? – Let us know in the comments!