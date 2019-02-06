EA Confirms New Need For Speed Game Is In Development

Need For Speed

I think I can say without much controversy that the Need For Speed franchise has had a pretty rough time of it in recent years. It has, if nothing else, had more than a few ups and downs since it’s early heady days.

The good news is, however, that in a report via DSOGaming, EA has confirmed that a brand new release is currently in development.

Frostbite

Although no details are yet known about the game, a statement issued by EA gives more than a little of a hint that any game will be based upon their Frostbite engine.

“FIFA stands out as a robust franchise through a tumultuous year in the video game industry. Elsewhere in the business, we’re making adjustments to improve execution and we’re refocusing R&D. Looking forward, we’re delighted to launch Anthem, our new IP, to grow Apex Legends and related Titanfall experiences, to deliver new Plants vs. Zombies and Need for Speed titles, and to add Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to our sports titles in the fall.” – EA

More To This Than Meets The Eye

While the statement is, in itself, intriguing, there is more to be read from it. What exactly? Well, we can surmise that a new edition in the Plants VS Zombies franchise is on the way. In addition, we can also see that some form of Titanfall is on the way. Albeit, we do know that it will not be Titanfall 3.

Suddenly 2019 is starting to look a little more interesting. This is EA, however, so you might want to curb your enthusiasm a little.

What do you think? Are you excited for a new Need For Speed? Let us know in the comments!