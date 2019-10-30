EA Confirms No Battlefield Games Until At Least 2021

It’s hardly any secret that of all the game publishers out there, EA is probably one of the most universally disliked. Albeit Blizzard is certainly doing more than enough to try and ‘win’ that title off them. One of their most popular franchises, however, has to be the Battlefield series.

With no release seen in 2019, however, many fans have been wondering if and when EA was planning on revisiting it. Well, in a report via Eurogamer, it seems that if you are waiting for the next Battlefield, you have quite a lot of time on your hands. Why? Well, apparently they’re not even considering the next release until mid-2021 at the earliest!

EA Has No Plans For Next Battlefield Until At least Mid-2020

The announcement is perhaps somewhat surprising. EA has, after all, been releasing games from the franchise in a far more regular fashion in recent years. With the surprise success of Apex Legends, combined with the overall disappointing sales of Battlefield V (EA did tell us not to buy it) it seems that they’re, for the moment, putting their eggs solely into the Apex basket.

The next Battlefield game has to wait and that’s probably a good thing.

BATTLEFIELD V

What Do We Think?

I have to admit that I wasn’t a fan of Battlefield V. As such, perhaps it is a good point to let the franchise lie for a while and come back swinging in a couple of years.

Based on the planned fiscal release, however, Battlefield 6 (or whatever it may be called) may not even release until early-mid 2022. So, the short version is, like it or not, we’re stuck with 5 for a while now! Yippee…

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Battlefield games? What did you think of the most recent? – Let us know in the comments!

