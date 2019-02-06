EA Blames Single Player Mode For Poor Battlefield V Sales

EA Admits Battlefield V Sales Were Disappointing

The Battlefield series has often proven to divide fans of the franchise with every release. While many seemingly enjoy each release that EA brings, others rather staunchly believe that it has been too long since a truly great game was released. Personally, I’d argue that Bad Company 2 would fit that category.

It has, however, hardly been a secret that Battlefield V has proven to have been one of the most divisive releases in recent years. It was, for example, already well known that the game was selling poorly.

In a report via DSOGaming, this has finally been confirmed by EA who, despite posting sales of 7.3 million copies of the game, has admitted that this was significantly below expectations. Brace yourself for this though, EA has said that the reason the sales were so bad was because they prioritised single-player over its battle royale mode.

I despair!

Many Simply Said No

Personally, I’ve always maintained that the biggest issue EA had with Battlefield V was the way they politicised it. The depiction of a female, one armed soldier was certainly progressive, but the way EA shoved this down gamers throats left many feeling disenfranchised.

It didn’t, of course, help that EA openly said, ‘if you don’t like it, don’t buy it’. Well… it seemed people didn’t like it and, as such, didn’t buy it. Despite being a huge fan of the franchise (as a whole) I personally committed to not buying this and so far I have no regrets.

What do you think? Did you buy Battlefield V? If so, what did you think about it? – Let us know in the comments!