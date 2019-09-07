EA gets Guinness World Record for Most Downvoted Reddit Post

If you were to ask most people on what their opinion of the game developer/publisher EA was, I doubt that you’d hear much positive said. It is little secret that many of their releases, particularly in recent years, have not been received well by fans largely due to the rather insidious nature in which microtransactions have become almost a required part of their franchises.

Despite all this, however, the company may be delighted to hear that they have officially made the Guinness Book of World Records 2020. When they find out why, however, they might not be so happy after all!

EA Enters Guinness Book of World Record for Most Downvoted Reddit Post

Following a screenshot (ironically posted on Reddit) EA has hit the Guinness Book of World records for having the most downvoted comment on Reddit of all time!

So, what was the post exactly? Well, it was their response to the criticism within Star Wars Battlefront 2. Specifically that the main characters were effectively blocked off without paying for in-game currency. As you can see below, their attempt at ‘damage control’ resulted in over 650,000 downvotes.

Playing Devil’s Advocate, while characters such as Yoda, Darth Vadar, and Luke Skywalker are integral parts of the franchise, they are (as you might expect) a little overpowered in the game. As such, you do need to limit how often they can be used. That is, however, as far as I’m willing to go in EAs defense. The fact that they, very deliberately, made spending in-game currency a part of playing them was a very cheap move by EA to generate more money.

What Do We Think?

Reddit is a place (largely) for free-thinking and discussion and, as such, being a part of it often means that you have to take the good with the bad. EA, however, will undoubtedly be more than a little embarrassed to see their ‘defence’ be so heavily lambasted by fans.

The greatest pity, however, is that Star Wars Battlefront 2 is actually a decent game. Although EA has looked to improve accessibility to the higher-tier characters in patches, it is dying a largely undeserved death. All at the hands of EA’s corporate greed!

What do you think? Did you play Star Wars Battlefront 2? Did you participate in the downvotes? – Let us know in the comments!